Tuesday morning forecast – April 7th

Weather

An area of low pressure will continue to spin along Southern, California bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday. During the morning, areas along the coasts and valleys will remain relative dry with activity picking up for the afternoon and evening. Instability will remain in the region until Thursday with up to 0.25" for coasts and valleys and up to 1.00" for mountains.

As Tuesday begins dry, this will allow for a tad more sunshine along the coasts and valleys with more cloud coverage rolling in for the afternoon. Temps will warm slightly but remain below average for this time of year. With daytime highs along the coasts and valleys primarily in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mountains will also have an additional 5-10 inches of snow for elevations above 5,500 ft.

Rain showers will be likely for Wednesday, mainly after Noon otherwise looking at partly to mostly sunny skies. As conditions dry out for Thursday a chance for lingering showers will remain before the system completely shifts east and exits. A warming trend could be expected for Friday and into the weekend with more sunshine and seasonal temps reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.