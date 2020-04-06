Monday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - A trough of low pressure continues to bring good amounts of rain to the California Central Coast and South Coast this morning, although the bulk of the rain with this system fell Sunday through early this morning. Rain showers are still in the forecast today with a few more tenths of an inch of rain, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Rain showers are still possible on Tuesday, however, they won't be as widespread as Sunday or Monday and amounts won't be heavy. More rain showers will return on Wednesday to a larger part of our area. We can expect decreasing clouds late this week as well as Easter weekend, and highs will finally return to more seasonable early April levels for our area.

Daytime highs will begin well below average this week, but will rise to more seasonable levels through Sunday and Monday. Highs will rise from near 60 to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will be a few degrees warmer than average through the next week, due to our continued clouds and rain shower activity. Lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s.