Tuesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The final day of March will bring un-lamb-like weather to the California Central Coast and South Coast. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but the wind will get stronger in the afternoon, and more days of wind are ahead. We can expect a mostly sunny sky today with gusty afternoon and evening wind. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower and mid 70s.

Although the storm track will stay well to the north of our area and our weather will be dry, the unsettled weather will continue as strong wind stays in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. We'll have weaker wind on Friday, but temperatures will continue to cool. Saturday brings clouds, Sunday brings more wind, and showers will be possible Sunday and Monday.

Daytime highs will reach their peak today, cooling fairly steadily through early next week to below-average levels. Highs will cool from the lower and mid 70s to the lower and mid 60s. Overnight lows will remain warmer than average most days through early next week with our gusty wind and increasing clouds. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.