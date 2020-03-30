Monday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - After some fairly active weather with good rain for the California Central Coast and South Coast in March, it appears our weather pattern will be drying out in the short term. We can expect a mostly sunny sky today with breezy to windy weather by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

Although the storm track will stay north of California much of this week, we can expect some strong wind at times from late Monday through Thursday. Sustained wind between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts will be possible at times. We will have plenty of sunshine, however. We can expect more clouds this weekend, with more wind but dry weather by Sunday.

Daytime highs will be a few degrees away from average from today through Sunday, with Tuesday being the warmest and Saturday being the coolest. Highs will range from the lower 60s to the mid 70s. Overnight lows will remain a few degrees warmer than average to due gusty wind much of the first week of April. Lows will range from the upper 30s to near 50.