Monday evening forecast – March 30th

Weather

Plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and warm temperatures arrived to the central and south coasts on Monday. As a storm remains to the north, a warming trend will continue to build over Southern California until Wednesday. This will allow temps to likely remain above average for several coasts and valleys along with strong winds.

The region will remain quiet for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Daytime highs along the coast and valleys will primarily warm to the upper 60s to low 70s. However, with breezy and gusty winds some valleys could reach the low 80s. Wind will be strong especially below passes and canyons. With the potential for advisory level winds remaining until Wednesday before pressure gradients weaken.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday but still remain slightly above average. An onshore flow could be favored for Thursday morning with more low level clouds. With significant cooling expected to begin on Saturday and into early next week. Expect more cloud coverage for the start to the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.