Tuesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - As expected, we were only able to manage small amounts of rain around the California Central Coast and South Coast on Monday. Today we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with only isolated sprinkles of rain and breezes which will get stronger. Highs today will be similar to or slightly cooler than yesterday, from the upper 50s to the mid and upper 60s.

A trough of low pressure is pushing southward toward California, and it will affect us much of this week. We can expect scattered light rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but the wind will stronger and highs will get cooler. We'll have fewer clouds and weaker wind Friday, and a warming trend will increase our highs temperatures from Friday through early next week.

Daytime highs will fall into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s for many areas through Thursday, before rebounding into the 60s and lower 70s late this week through early next week. Overnight lows will remain fairly seasonable through early next week, falling through Friday before rising again through next Monday. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.