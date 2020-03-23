Monday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Sunday brought another round of healthy rain amounts to the California Central Coast and South Coast, but a lot of that rain is exiting our region. Spotty rain showers are still possible today for our area, but little additional rain will fall. Highs will be cooler today for most areas compared to Sunday, ranging from the lower to the upper 60s.

Another trough of low pressure will begin pushing toward California from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday through Thursday, and we can expect more chances for rain showers and stronger wind during that time. Rain amounts will not be heavy, and we'll probably feel the wind more than the rain. We can expect fewer clouds Friday through Sunday.

Daytime highs will remain below average for most areas from today through Friday, before rising this weekend with more sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the upper 60s. Overnight lows will begin mild, but will then cool late this week when we lose the clouds and wind. Lows will begin in the 40s and lower 50s, cooling to the 40s.