Friday morning forecast

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Another round of clouds and light rain showers are in the immediate future of the California Central Coast and South Coast today. Most areas will receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain today as the clouds build and a few showers fall. Many areas may receive only a trace of rain, or no rain at all. Highs will range from the below-average upper 50s to the mid 60s.

After our chance for light showers today, we can expect a break from the cloudy, rainy weather on Saturday before another trough of low pressure arrives on Sunday. We can expect more widespread rain Sunday into early Monday. Another trough of low pressure will bring more clouds, rain showers and gusty wind next Tuesday through Thursday, along with a cool down.

Daytime highs will slowly rise to seasonable levels today through Sunday before falling again next week with more storms. Highs will fall from the mid and upper 60s to the upper 50s. Overnight lows will stay fairly seasonable through late next week due to our clouds, rain showers and gusty wind. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s for all areas.