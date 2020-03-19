Thursday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Winter ends and spring begins at 8:50pm tonight for the California Central Coast and South Coast. On this final day of winter we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a few light sprinkles of rain, and continued cooler than average daytime high temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the lower and mid 60s on the final afternoon of winter.

A couple of small disturbances will pass over California today and tomorrow, bringing a lot of clouds but very little rain. We'll have fewer clouds and warmer weather on Saturday before another Pacific storm arrives late Sunday. We can expect light to moderate rain late Sunday and Monday, and another storm will bring more wind and limited rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs will slowly climb to above-average levels by this weekend before dropping again next week with a couple storms arriving. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Overnight lows will also rise through the weekend with our increased cloud cover, rain showers and gusty wind through next week. Most lows will be in the 40s with a few lower 50s.