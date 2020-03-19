Thursday evening forecast – March 19th

Weather

An upper level low continues to bring instability with light showers along southwestern, California. Due to this activity, light scattered showers will be possible for coastal and interior valleys through Friday. As the bands of moisture move in we could accumulate light amounts with up to 0.10-0.25" possible. Daytime highs along the coast and valleys will remain below average for Friday in the low to mid 60s.

Gradual clearing will arrive for Saturday allowing for more sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Temps will warm along the coast and valleys with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. Conditions will remain quiet for the start to the weekend with the next system moving into Sunday.

The next system will arrive Sunday night over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. This will bring the potential for more rain with totals ranging between 0.50-1.00 possible. While areas down south over Ventura County expecting lighter amounts. As the storm arrives winds will also pick up with gusts ranging between 20-40 mph.