Wednesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - We've had a lot of wet, unsettled weather recently, but the California Central Coast and South Coast can expect a brief break today for the most part. We'll have more sunshine, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, and we'll have some breezes developing this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

The Ventura County Coast can expect stronger wind today, and a Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon and this evening. We'll have more clouds Thursday and Friday as a weak disturbance moves overhead, but only a slight chance for light rain showers. After another break Saturday, we'll have more chances for rain Sunday through early next week.

Daytime highs will slowly but surely rise to slightly warmer than average from today through Sunday before cooling next week. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Overnight lows will also begin to warm with increasing clouds this weekend and early next week, warming from the 30s and lower 40s now to the 40s and lower 50s next week.