Tuesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - After a fairly quiet evening, another round of rain showers and thunderstorms is moving over the California Central Coast and South Coast this morning. The majority of the rain will move past our area by the afternoon, with fewer clouds and only isolated showers this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be warmer, ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

We can expect fewer clouds tonight and Wednesday while we are between storm systems. Another weak area of low pressure will bring more clouds Thursday through Saturday, but we will be slightly warmer and fairly dry. Another trough of low pressure will bring more chances of rain Sunday and next Monday, and temperatures will begin to cool yet again.

Daytime highs will remain below average most of the next seven day period, but Saturday we will briefly be a little warmer. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows will gradually warm from this week through early next week. Valleys: mid 30s warming to the lower 40s. Coasts: lower 40s warming to the lower 50s.