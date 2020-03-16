Monday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The next round of rain and thunderstorms is moving over California today. Most of the rain and thunderstorm activity will occur in the morning, with lingering afternoon and evening showers. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties through tonight. Highs will be in the 50s with a few lower 60s.

More rain is in the forecast on Tuesday with showers still possible Wednesday, but most of the rain with this storm will fall today. Most areas will receive 1-2" of rain, with up to 3" possible in our mountains. We'll have fewer clouds Thursday and Friday before another storm approaches the coast this weekend, bringing a better chance for rain Sunday than Saturday.

Daytime highs will be below average for most areas most of the next seven days, with Friday and Saturday being the warmest of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will begin in a seasonable way but will cool later this week when we lose our clouds, only to warm again this weekend. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.