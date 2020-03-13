Friday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Clouds continue to linger over the California Central Coast and South Coast on this Friday morning, and there is a good chance for more light drizzle for the South Coast extending into Ventura County today. The Central Coast and inland valleys should have a little brighter and warmer day with more clouds tonight. Highs will stay mainly in the 60s for all areas.

We don't have a lot of sun in the short-term or long-term forecast. Saturday will be another gray day with areas of light drizzle at times. Another Pacific storm will approach California on Sunday and park itself offshore much of next week. We'll have better chances for more rain Sunday through Wednesday with a chance for drier weather by next Thursday before another storm arrives.

Daytime highs will be near seasonal averages at best today, cooling below average through the first day of spring. Highs will fall from the lower and mid 60s to the mid and upper 50s. Overnight lows will stay warmer than average through the last week of winter due to clouds and rain and gusty wind. Lows will begin in the upper 40s and lower 50s, cooling to mainly 40s by next week.