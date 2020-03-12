Thursday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Thursday is beginning in a much quieter way around the California Central Coast and South Coast with a mixture of valley fog and a clearing sky above. The quiet weather won't last long, however, as Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can expect more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. San Luis Obispo County should stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

Friday we can expect more marine layer clouds near the coast and drizzle will be possible. Light rain showers will arrive Saturday, but a much larger storm will bring rain for everyone beginning on Sunday. The storm will stay near California much of next week, and our chances for heavier rain should remain in place through at least Wednesday with below-average highs.

Daytime highs should peak today for most areas, cooling to well below average early next week. Highs will fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the mid 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will also begin to cool through the middle of next week, but the clouds and rain will keep them seasonable. Highs will fall from the upper 40s and lower 50s to mainly the 40s.