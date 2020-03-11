Wednesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Tuesday was a very active weather day for the California Central Coast and South Coast, and the activity continues. After some early morning rain showers and isolated storms, we'll have additional areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms move over our area today. Rain amounts will be smaller than Tuesday's were. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

The slow-moving area of low pressure which has brought our wet late winter weather will continue to plod along on Thursday, bringing a few more light rain showers and isolated storms to our area. Friday will be a drier day, but not warm or bright for most. We'll have increasing clouds Saturday with more chances for rain late Saturday through early next week.

Daytime highs will be below average for March most of the next week ahead, with Thursday being the warmest day. Most highs will be in the 60s, with mid to upper 50s possible Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer than average due to our increased cloud cover, rain showers, and occasional wind. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.