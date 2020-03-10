Tuesday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. -

An area of low pressure is slowly making its way toward California this morning. We can expect light rain showers and strong, gusty wind this morning, followed by heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1:00PM with gusts over 45 mph. Highs today will stay mainly in the 60s.

Thankfully, any thunderstorms which develop from our incoming storm system will be fast-moving, so flooding shouldn't be a concern for most areas. We'll have another chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, isolated rain showers Thursday and fewer clouds Friday. Another storm will approach Saturday, with more rain Sunday and Monday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before warming into the lower 70s late this week. Highs will cool back into the 60s this weekend and early next week. Overnight lows will remain at or above average through early next week due to clouds, wind and areas of rain at times. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s for most areas.