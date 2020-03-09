Monday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - At long last, areas of rain will be moving over the California Central Coast and South Coast this week. Today, most of the light rain which falls will be over the Central Coast, with only spotty, light rain showers possible for the South Coast and Ventura County. Despite the clouds, highs will remain fairly mild ranging from the lower 60s to near 70 degrees.

A much better chance for heavier, more widespread rain will push onshore Tuesday through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday, and total storm amounts through Wednesday will range from 1 to 3 inches, with more possible over the mountains. After a slight chance for showers Thursday, it will be drier Friday and Saturday with showers possible Sunday.

Daytime highs will be relatively mild despite the clouds and rain we can expect at times through the weekend. Most highs will stay in the 60s, with a few lower 70s possible late this week. Overnight lows will also remain warmer than average through this weekend with the clouds and rain in place. Most lows will range from the lower 40s inland to the lower 50s along the coast.