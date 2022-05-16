Mike Stoker running for California Assembly, District 37

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike Stoker is one of three candidates running for California Assembly, District 37.

"I’m running for office as I have in my entire life. I’ve stepped up to the plate to publicly serve. I always take a pay cut because of it, and because there is a mission to be accomplished," said Stoker.

Stoker has experience in local and national politics, most recently, serving in the federal government as the regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, or E-P-A.

He was appointed by President Trump in May 2018, and remained in that role until he was essentially fired by Trump in 2020.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to me commended me for restoring integrity, transparency and responsibility with the United States environmental protection agency. I guarantee I am the only high-level Trump appointee who got a letter from speaker Nancy Pelosi," said Stoker.

Stoker said he doesn’t believe in simply following party lines.

"I think the voters of this district, it’s not a question of republican or democrat, they want to see independence. They don’t want to see people held in special interests or their party. And on that front, the choice couldn’t be any more clearer, between my opponent and myself," said Stoker.

Stoker’s top priorities include promoting law enforcement, increasing parental rights and helping small business owners.

"Opposing raising taxes, which my opponent has supported, and supporting energy policies to reduce the cost of gas at the pump, and water policies that will make water readily available to all California residents," said Stoker.

If elected, Stoker said he’ll focus on moving towards sustainable renewable energy.

"We need to put all the eggs for energy and water, which means which means salination plants being built, where water storage being built, more capacity being built," said Stoker. "If you want a new direction, I’m your guy, and it’s okay if you don’t. If you really think the current direction is a good direction for California, and you wanna continue to it, you definitely don’t wanna vote for me. You wanna vote for my opponent."

