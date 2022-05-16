Bruce Wallach running for California Assembly, District 37

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bruce Wallach is one of three candidates running for California Assembly, District 37.

"I’m running for the purpose of helping children with learning loss and hunger and food insecurity," said Wallach.

Wallach is a writer who believes his education would help him as a leader on the Central Coast.

“Some of my greatest accomplishments were going to Stanford university, and being told I had the best essay of all the essays sent in from incoming freshman that year. My other great accomplishment was going to UC Davis, and being told I was the number one Regent Scholar for that year," said Wallach.

Wallach said he’s in favor of housing the homeless in motels until suitable housing can be built.

He would also focus on helping children.

“I think we need to help children that have learning loss and also food insecure. I know this is not as big a problem in Santa Barbara. But in Western Goleta and other places in this district, there are children that don’t get enough food every night. And I feel we need to provide them with the food and the money for the parents, to get the food to them," said Wallach.

Some of Wallach’s top priorities include creating housing subsidies for the middle and lower classes, spending social security money on the homeless and increasing cognitive testing for school children to help them longterm.

“This cognitive testing is a big brain child. It starts out with the test and thinking, memory learning, problem-solving and perception. It goes for normal brain development. It ties into the problem of children with learning loss," said Wallach.

If elected, Wallach said he will aim to give tax breaks for businesses in the community.

“So that they will be able to hire the people they need to hire. And I think we should start new businesses, and the empty spots on State Street to be filled up. I think it’s important that we get money to the business people. That’s the middle class and the upper middle class," said Wallach. “I’m for helping the empowerment and enfranchisement the people that are not empowered and not franchised. These include children, animals, homeless and old people. I feel they’ve had the short end of the stick for a long period of time. It’s time we gave them a fair shake. And if elected, I feel I have the leadership to accomplish these goals, given the time.”

For the full interview with candidate Bruce Wallach, play the YouTube video below.