At least 30,000 votes to be counted in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says at least 30,000 ballots remain to be counted for the primary election as of Wednesday afternoon. An official number of ballots remaining to be counted will be released Thursday at noon, with more coming in by mail.

Cano says counting will resume Friday morning at 9 a.m. and she hopes to conclude by 3 p.m. and release more numbers then.

County elections staff has counted all the ballots that were cast at polling places Tuesday, 2366 ballots in total. All precincts were reported at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cano says 39,777 ballots were counted as of Wednesday at 4 p.m.. That includes vote by mail ballots that were received by Monday morning and those cast at polling locations.