Cool Tuesday, tracking a heatwave

By
March 9, 2026 6:30 pm
Published 3:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will be near normal for one more day Tuesday before an extended heat wave across our region.

A wind advisory has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday for mountain north winds and gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Northeast offshore winds and strong high pressure kicks in by midweek as temperatures increase quickly.

High 80s and 90s are likely Thursday into the weekend.

Friday, onshore winds return with clouds passing over the state but temperatures will not be greatly impacted.

Temperatures briefly cool over this weekend but will stay very warm through St. Patrick's day, if not longer.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega

