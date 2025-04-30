Drizzle Thursday, warmer Friday

Cool and cloudy conditions continue Thursday with dense morning clouds and light rain chances.

Onshore flow will create May gray to start off the new month.

Thunderstorms are possible in our mountain areas on Thursday.

Light rain from those storms could bring some sprinkles near the coast Thursday.

Weak high pressure will bring a slight temperature boost and better clearing on Friday.

Another system arrives this weekend bringing chilly temperatures and light rain chances.

Saturday's rain will likely be contained to our mountain and valley areas.

Early Sunday morning showers could pass through our coastal cities.

Overall weekend rainfall amounts are looking light because the rain system will be breaking down as it nears our region.