Fog lingers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across the coast, warmer temps inland areas

It will be a foggy evening in the Central and South Coasts and will remain that way into Wednesday morning. As the day goes by, it will clear up with some sunshine and clouds. The inland areas will experience something different. Temperatures will be nice and warm.

In Paso Robles, temperatures could get as warm as in the 90s on Wednesday. Warmer than normal temperatures are expected away from the coastal area. We are experiencing an onshore flow, bringing winds from the Pacific Ocean and moisture to the Central and South Coasts.

The onshore flow will linger in the next coming days, bringing the fog back in the late night into the mornings. On Wednesday, we will still see that May-grey marine layer in the coastal areas. On Thursday, those conditions will be similar, but temperatures are expected to drop slightly in specific parts of the region.