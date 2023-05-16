Skip to Content
Video
By
Updated
today at 10:37 pm
Published 10:01 pm

Fog lingers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across the coast, warmer temps inland areas

It will be a foggy evening in the Central and South Coasts and will remain that way into Wednesday morning. As the day goes by, it will clear up with some sunshine and clouds. The inland areas will experience something different. Temperatures will be nice and warm.

In Paso Robles, temperatures could get as warm as in the 90s on Wednesday. Warmer than normal temperatures are expected away from the coastal area. We are experiencing an onshore flow, bringing winds from the Pacific Ocean and moisture to the Central and South Coasts. 

The onshore flow will linger in the next coming days, bringing the fog back in the late night into the mornings. On Wednesday, we will still see that May-grey marine layer in the coastal areas. On Thursday, those conditions will be similar, but temperatures are expected to drop slightly in specific parts of the region.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content