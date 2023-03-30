Rainy Thursday morning, expected to dry up by the afternoon

Happy Friday Jr! Temperatures will be in the region's high 50s and low 60s. We will experience rain showers this morning, so have your umbrellas out. The good news is we will also see some sunshine by the afternoon today. There are some advisories in effect in our area.

The High Surf Advisory impacts the Ventura County and Central Coast beaches. In the Central Coast beaches, there could be large breaking waves of up to 10 ft. with dangerous rip currents. It expires at 8 a.m. today. As for the Ventura County beaches, there could be large breaking waves of up to 7 ft. with dangerous rip currents. The advisory in this area expires tonight at 8 p.m.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. today. There could be total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches above 5,000 ft., with local amounts up to 12 inches on the higher peaks. It could get as gusty as 45 MPH. This impacts the interior Santa Barbara County mountains and Ventura County mountains.

By Friday and the rest of the weekend, we will see some sunshine and clouds. There will be no need for those umbrellas. Drive safe!