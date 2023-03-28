Mostly dry throughout the day Tuesday, another atmospheric river expected by the evening

Happy Tuesday! Expect a dry day today, but that will change in the evening. We have rain coming our way! A weak to moderate atmospheric river is expected to hit the Central and South Coasts by 6:30 in the evening.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect beginning Wednesday at 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday. There could be total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches with local amounts up to 12 inches above 5,000 ft. It could get as gusty as 45 MPH.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in the Central and South Coast Mountain areas. South to southwest winds are expected of up to 30 MPH, and gusts of up to 45 MPH.

In the Central Coast Mountains, this advisory begins at 2 PM today, until 2 a.m. Wednesday. As for the South Coast Mountains, it begins at 2 p.m. this afternoon until 5 a.m. Wednesday.