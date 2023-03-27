Skip to Content
Dry and mild Monday, rain to hit the region by Tuesday evening

Happy Monday! Expect temperatures to be nice and mild in certain parts of the region. Parts of the Central Coast will begin with chilly temperatures as there is a Frost Advisory in effect, so bundle up if you are planning to be out this morning.

The Frost Advisory expires at 9 a.m. this morning, temperatures could be as low as 32 degrees. This could damage sensitive plants and harm outdoor pets if both are left unprotected.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon. It could get as gusty as 45 MPH and northeast winds between 15 to 30 MPH. This could impact drivers, especially those 18-wheeler drivers.

