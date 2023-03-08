Beautiful day Wednesday, temperatures slightly increase with partly cloudy skies

Happy Wednesday! Expect temperatures to be slightly warmer today between the 50s and 60s. It is a perfect day to go on a hike, walk, or even on a bike ride. Sunny skies with patches of clouds are in the forecast throughout the region.

Beginning Thursday night, some showers could be hitting the Central and South Coasts. Have an umbrella ready to go. Temperatures are expected to drop as well, so it will be a wet and cold night.

There could be an atmospheric river hitting the region on Friday. Heavy rainfall could happen as well. It is important to secure outdoor items and have some sand bags ready to go.