Brace for warmer conditions ahead as Labor Day weekend approaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif– The heat wave continues on Friday, but temperatures will not be as hot as they were on Thursday.

A hot Labor Day weekend is on deck as temperatures continue to increase starting Saturday. High pressure is persisting over the area, creating an almost week long heat wave.

The heat is expected to be above average and even record breaking in some spots this holiday weekend.

Most locations are under a heat alert through at least Monday. During these advisories and warnings, it is imperative to prioritize your safety, because heat illness is a real possibility.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay indoors for the time being.

Inland communities have already felt the brunt of the heat, with highs expected to remain in the 110s for the next several days.

There is only minimal coastal clouds over the area, causing for hot temperatures along the coast as well. Highs will be in the mid 70s and 80s for now, but will increase to the 90s by the weekend.

While the extreme heat is expected to persist for several days, the coast will feel relief from the heat on Tuesday and everywhere else will cool down beginning Wednesday.

Heat Advisories and Warnings:

Heat Advisory 10am Saturday-8pm Monday for Ventura County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect until 8pm Tuesday for Santa Ynez as well as Santa Barbara County’s valleys and Ventura County’s Valleys.

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect until 8pm Monday for the Santa Barbara County South Coast.

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect until 9pm Wednesday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County’s interior Valleys and mountains.