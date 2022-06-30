Great weather this weekend…

Pleasant weather conditions will continue for your 4th of July Weekend!

Temperatures are slightly cooler Thursday afternoon with onshore flow strengthening. Highs near the coast will top off in the mid to upper 70s with a few interior areas reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail.

Highs will gradually cool 2-4 degrees in most locations each day through Saturday. There could be patchy coastal fog, however most of this should burn off relatively quickly. Sundowner winds could return to parts of the South Coast, as well. We’ll let you know if any wind advisories are issued.

Your 4th of July forecast is looking picture perfect with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.