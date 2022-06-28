Cooler weather on the way…

It’s all downhill from here - those warm temperatures we’re seeing in the interior mountains and valleys will gradually cool off over the next couple days and into the weekend!

In the meantime, there are still heat advisories in place. Temperatures could top of Tuesday afternoon in the low triple digits for parts of the Santa Ynez and Cuyama Valleys, and for the SLO mountains and interior valleys. Along the coasts, onshore flow will increase with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday through Thursday, there could definitely be an increase in morning low clouds and fog as a series of broad troughs move over the area. Temperatures will continue to cool in most spots with highs near or slightly below normal.

Winds may pick up towards the end of the week in Santa Barbara County.