Isolated T-storm possible Wednesday…

We’ve seen those northwest winds switch around to the south Tuesday afternoon along the South Coast.

A warm upper low is spinning just off Point Conception. We’ll start to see clouds thicken up later this evening, and definitely during the morning hours on Wednesday. There will be enough moisture that there could be an isolated thunderstorm or two developing in the afternoon.

Thursday, temperatures will continue warming in the interior areas with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Near the beach it will be slightly cooler with a marine layer lingering.

Temperatures this weekend will continue to be on the warmer side as high pressure builds.