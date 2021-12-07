Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to discuss OASIS Project

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss the OASIS Project at its meeting on Tuesday.

Managers with the OASIS Senior Center are expecting a large turnout in support of the project.

They say the community has been pushing to move the project forward for several years.

The land was donated to the senior center more than five years ago.

Multiple EIRs and Traffic reports have been presented to the board.

Members of the senior center are hoping to see progress made at Monday's meeting.