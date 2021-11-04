City of Santa Maria: City and local restaurant hiring more staff

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria is pushing to hire more staff to join its team.

City leaders say they have a variety of job opportunities currently available.

They are looking to hire new staff members as soon as possible.

At the same time, local businesses throughout the city are also pushing for more staffing.

The new restaurant Me & Ed's in Santa Maria finally opened its doors to the public.

This comes after several delays due to the need for more staff.