Marian Regional Medical Center: NICU goes extra mile for premature babies during COVID-19



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Staff at Marian Regional Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are hard at work saving the lives of infants during COVID-19.

At the same time, the department is celebrating Halloween with tiny costumes hand-crocheted by a longtime hospital volunteer.

In total, ten pumpkin caps and two batman costumes were made.

Candy Martin, a volunteer for 23 years in Marian’s labor and delivery, mother and baby, and NICU departments, crocheted each outfit singlehandedly to provide some cheer for the infants and families in the unit.

The department customarily recognizes the holiday with an NICU reunion celebration each fall on the hospital campus.

Each year, the NICU at Marian celebrates its graduates with a Halloween themed NICU celebration, typically hosting more than 300 tiny tots and their loved ones.

At the event, the infants and their families reunite with the physicians, nurses, and volunteers who cared for them during their earliest and most fragile days.

This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“Marian has been such a special part of my life. I love to crochet and I love the staff, so I wanted to do something that would encourage them and provide a spark of happiness,” says Martin. “I know these past couple of years have been especially trying for them, so if this brings them some happiness, it’s a success.”

“This very kind gesture brought joy to the parents of NICU infants, as well as the staff,” says NICU Director, Chris Jacowchik. “Without our annual celebration, where staff and graduates come together, this allowed us the opportunity to spread some cheer among the unit, which was beneficial to everyone after such a difficult year.”

Marian’s 21-bed, Community (Level III) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced Unit in the region, providing exceptional care to the tiniest of patients.