Santa Barbara County Foodbank invites community in Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank’s countywide Great Shakeout event is happening Thursday at 10:10 a.m.

The organization's disaster readiness specialist Anthony Rodriguez is encouraging the community to sign up.

The foodbank is working with county OEM along with dozens of county safety and emergency response groups.

Several nonprofit groups are participating, as well as hundreds of people in the community.

It’s asbury Zoom safety talk with a live, online community shakeout.

All participants will be under a desk or table together.

Anyone can sign up at: FoodbankSBC.org/GreatShakeout21