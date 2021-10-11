Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department: Public restrooms at Preisker Park to close indefinitely if vandalism continues

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department are facing major challenges trying to maintain city parks getting vandalized.

During the past few months managers with the department say they're seeing ongoing vandalism targeted at certain parks including Preisker Park and Russle Park.

Crews say they just finished remodeling the restrooms at Preisker park.

They painted the inside, built new stalls and implemented new epoxy flooring.

One week later, managers say crews found the new stalls smashed.

The department has since shut down the restrooms.

On the south end of the park, the restroom sinks were smashed off the wall.

Managers say this caused flooding, and the restrooms had to be shut down as well.

As a result of the damages, crews are putting more expensive stainless steel sinks outside.

At Russell Park, trash was dumped down the toilets clogging the sewer line.

Managers say crews are struggling to keep up with maintenance and repairs.

If the vandalism doesn't stop, the department says it will close all restrooms at Preisker Park indefinitely.