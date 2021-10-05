SMPD cruiser goes pink to help raise breast cancer awareness

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department has a pink cruiser driving around town this month.

The Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria hosted the unveiling of the pink-wrapped police cruise as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Funds will be raised for breast cancer patients at the cancer center.

The pink cruiser can be seen throughout the community as officers meet with the public.

They will be handing out flyers with information on cancer.

Community members are encouraged to chat with the officers.