CHP officers remind drivers to slow down after two-vehicle crash on Route 166 sends 1 person to hospital

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One person was injured Tuesday after a head-on crash on Highway 166 in Santa Maria.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash scene around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 166 near West Main Street and Ray Road.

They say at least one patient with injuries had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Local drivers say Highway 166 has become busier over the months, as more housing development continues in Guadalupe.

It's also a busy road with semi trucks as well as agricultural vehicles such as tractors travel on the same road.

CHP officers say if it weren't for the drivers involved in the crash wearing seatbelts, the outcome could have been much worse.

They believe more drivers are exceeding the speed limit on Highway 166.

The speed limit is 55 mph, and officers are urging all drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit for everyone's safetly.