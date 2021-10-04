SMPD discusses city wide emergency alert following armed standoff

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Residents throughout the City of Santa Maria received an emergency alert call to shelter in place during a police standoff this weekend.

Santa Maria police arrested a suspected shooter after a seven hour standoff.

Santa Maria Police say they got a 911 call about a man with a gun on west taft around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they heard gunfire coming in their direction.

They evacuated nearby homes and called for more resources including a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's air support helicopter.

The emergency alert went out to residents for them to stay inside.

Some residents in Santa Maria say they've never experienced an emergency alert before.

But it made them feel safe knowing they were alerted on what was happening.