Thursday evening forecast September 30th

Offshore flow is prompting warm and dry conditions through the weekend, with some cooling along the coast. Skies remain mostly clear through Friday, but a chance of some fog and low level clouds is possible into the weekend. While temperatures will range above average, a cooling trend will begin early next week.

Gusty Santa Ana winds prompted critical to elevated fire weather. As temperatures warmed across the region, with highs above by 5 to 10 degrees. Downslope winds also caused reduced relative humidity, with very dry conditions up and down the coast.

Breezy to gusty winds remain into Friday, but pressure gradients will weaken, with most wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Skies will remain clear for much of Friday, before coastal areas could expect a nice sea breeze by the afternoon. This will lead to marine layer clouds along the Central Coast and some areas down south. As a result temperatures will cool down slightly, but expect a more widespread cool down into early next week.