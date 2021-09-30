Area Agency on Aging: More seniors across Santa Barbara County in need of services as pandemic continues

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Area Agency on Aging increases its services to seniors throughout the pandemic.

Managers at the agency say thanks to federal funding they have been able to continue its operation since the start of the pandemic.

But with more seniors struggling in fear of going out, the demands with the agency are increasing.

They say the needs for senior services is not just happening here in Santa Maria.

It's also prevalent throughout Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County.

Volunteers say the agency is increasing its services, especially with the need for more support groups.

They say many seniors are experiencing a feeling of isolating and depression.

Some are also afraid to run simple errands like going to the grocery store.

The agency is hoping more volunteers will be able to assist them as demands continue.