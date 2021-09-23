Santa Barbara County hospitals weigh in on FDA’s authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The US Food and Drug Administration announced it would grant emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

This would apply to people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

On Friday, vaccine advisers to the agency unanimously recommended emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine for people 65 and older and those at risk of severe disease, to be six months after they get the first two doses.

CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices can further tweak recommendations for how any vaccine booster doses should be given.

Health specialists at hospitals including Lompoc Medical Center and Cottage Hospital as well as the Santa Barbara County Public Health will weigh in on the impact the booster dose could have on our community.

Third doses are already approved for certain immunocompromised people, but not for the general public.

About 2.3 million Americans have already received third doses of Pfizer's vaccine, according to the CDC.