Santa Maria Fire Department: Crews return home safely after battling Dixie Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews with the Santa Maria Fire Department just returned home after battling the Dixie Fire.

Firefighters worked the fires for 70 days.

The fire department used the new Engine 305 for both the Beckwourth and Dixie Fires.

Crews just returned this week.

Five different crews spent 14 days each on the assignment.

This marks the first deployment for Engine 305 after it was put into service in early July.

It was deployed to the Beckwourth Fire on July 11th as part of Strike Team 1521C.

The strike team was then reassigned to a Dixie Fire until yesterday.

The crew and engine were assigned for 72 straight days which included five crew rotations.

The other agencies assigned to the strike team included Santa Barbara city, Carpinteria, Lompoc, Montecito and Santa Maria.

Most of the agencies sent strike team leaders and strike team leader trainees as part of the group.

Most of the time they were working on 24 hour shifts while at the Dixie.

During the last few weeks, they were moved to 12 hour shifts.

The fire department says they are proud of all the hard work during this long and dangerous assignment.