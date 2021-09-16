Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department: Crews revamp one of city’s most heavily used parks

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department is hard at work renovating one of the most popular parks in the city.

Oakley Park is heavily used by the community.

Managers with the department say the park is popular because of its two baseball fields, a multi use sports field, playground, walking trails, and a basketball court.

Due to the park's heavy use, some parts of it has become run down.

Managers say the park hasn't been renovated in more than half a decade.

This week crews are making landscape improvements.

This includes planting trees, leveling and replanting the sports fields.

They're also repainting the restrooms, basketball courts and score keeping booths.

Now that more people are returning to sports activities, managers hope they will be able to have a more enjoyable experience at the newly renovated Oakley Park.