Mission Hope Cancer Center offers free prostate cancer screenings

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say they're seeing a decline in routine screenings throughout the pandemic.

One of those screenings includes colonoscopies.

This has resulted in higher stage cancer diagnoses.

In its early stages, prostate cancer does not have any noticeable symptoms.

If, however, a man with prostate cancer waits to act until he has symptoms, the cancer may already have grown outside the prostate and progressed to the point where it is rarely curable.

Regular screening offers the best way to maximize a man's chances of discovering the cancer while it is still in its earliest and most curable stages.

The screening is intended to catch the cancer in its earliest stages when it is most treatable.

The medical center wants to reinforce the importance of being screened for prostate cancer.

Doctors say this is currently the leading cancer in men.

Prostate cancer affects one in seven men in the US.

In recognition of this important month of awareness, Marian Cancer Care at Mission Hope Cancer Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings to men without health coverage, 55 to 69 years of age.

This screening test only takes minutes to complete, and could be live saving.

This free prostate cancer screening will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.