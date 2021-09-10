Buyers line up for new homes in Santa Maria Valley

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local realtors say there's a growing waiting list for homes, rentals even apartments throughout Santa Maria, Orcutt and the Central Coast.

This includes the newly built homes and homes under construction at Rice Ranch.

Broker Laura Passmore says Santa Maria has always had a housing shortage.

But recently, she says there is even less inentory.

As the pandemic continues, Passmore says more people are not moving because of financial reasons.

Those interested in buying a new home, Passmore recommends having a professional to explain the market and what is the current trend.