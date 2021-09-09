Marian Regional Medical Center: Physical therapist discusses long-term effects after COVID-19 recovery

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While battling a COVID-19 diagnosis can be difficult for some, the recovery process can be long and unpleasant.

Health experts at Marian Regional Medical Center deal with the sickest of the sick COVID patients in the critical care unit.

They say for the few who survive, the rehabilitation process is extensive and a long road for COVID patients.

Physical therapist Paul Aravato at the medical center shares what happens to patients afterwards.

While dealing with patients ranging from mild to critically ill, he says some patients are intubated for several weeks.

Long term effects can include permanent scarring in the lungs, difficulty breathing, and heart palpitations.



He says some patients get into a panic mode due to shortness of breath after just walking to the mail box.

Some recovering patients often have difficulties for several months.

Other patients never get off oxygen when they leave hospital, he says.

