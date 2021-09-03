Skydiver Kent Lane makes grand entrance at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Visitors of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo turned to the sky to watch skydiver Kent Lane breezing down in a parachute with an American flag.

For several years, his remarkable jumps have kicked off the Elks Rodeo parade, as well as the Elks Rodeo.

He’s also performed in several high-profile events.

Lane has jumped at the Olympics, as well as at NFL football games, Major League Baseball, and NASCAR.

Lane began skydiving in 1976.

He’s a two-time World Champion competing on the U.S. Team with three world records.

He’s one of 100 skydivers introducing T-Mobile.

He also participated in the World Record of 400 skydivers in one formation in Thailand.

You can catch Lane’s jump at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo on NewsChannel 12.