Marian Regional Medical Center: Healthcare staff to share Day of Hope impact for cancer patients

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian will host the Day of Hope Thank You Celebration on Wednesday.

They will share the event’s final fundraising revenue outcome.

We will learn about the event’s all-time high fundraising outcome.

Nurses, doctors, and volunteers will be there to share the importance of this fundraiser, and how this will affect those diagnosed with cancer.

Find out how much the proceeds will impact cancer patients for the coming year on NewsChannel 12.